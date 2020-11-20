Iowa surpasses 200k coronavirus cases since pandemic began

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,359 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 203,033 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.7% and 2,127 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,144,669 Iowans have been tested and 114,290 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,447 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. Of those patients, 207 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 275 were in the intensive care unit and 144 were on ventilators.

