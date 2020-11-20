Advertisement

Iowa unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in October

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in October, continuing a steady decline since it soared last spring because of lob losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The October rate was down from 4.8% in September and a high of 11% in April, when many businesses halted operations as COVID-19 first swept through the country.

The unemployment rate has fallen even as coronavirus infection rates and deaths reach new highs in Iowa. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend on Friday called the declining rate “a ray of sunshine.”

Iowa’s unemployment rate is tied with South Dakota for third-lowest in the nation, behind Nebraska and Vermont. The national unemployment rate for October was 6.9%

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
Daniel Lopez
Moline police: Man faces charges after 2-year-old severely injured
The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park called "Jersey Farms Park."
City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a new proclamation modifying some public health...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey. (MGN/CDC Photo)
Farm Bureau survey shows cost of turkey lowest in 10 years
Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges
Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
(MGN)
Iowa State Board of Education limits use of seclusion rooms for students
K9 Apollo was the first dog in the state of Illinois to detect a kilo of carfentanyl-laced...
Illinois State Police announce the passing of retired K9 Apollo