Advertisement

Japanese biotech company coming to Clinton

(KFYR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

A biotech company headquartered in Japan is setting up shop in Clinton, Iowa.

Spiber is a biotech startup that produces lab-grown proteins, such as spider silk, for use in clothing and other consumer products. The company announced Friday that it will expand production of its plant-based polymers in Clinton, its first U.S. facility.

The expansion will work through a partnership with ADM, which has a facility in Clinton. An economic development incentive package approved by the State of Iowa helped make it possible. The incentive package includes direct assistance in the amount of $1 million through the state’s High Quality Jobs Program, and the City of Clinton plans to provide a 20-percent match.

The project represents a $101.4 million capital investment. The company says the money will accelerate its investment in the equipment and infrastructure used to convert corn-based dextrose into alternative proteins for use as biomaterials across many industries.

Initially, the expansion is expected to create 5 jobs, but more are expected.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
Daniel Lopez
Moline police: Man faces charges after 2-year-old severely injured
Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of...
Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park called "Jersey Farms Park."
City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport

Latest News

Following a review from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, four officers will be...
Rock Island PD: All four officers involved in fatal shooting to return to active duty
Officials with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday their decision...
Decision reached following fatal officer-involved shooting in Rock Island
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
The Davenport Community School District’s interim superintendent has been released from the...
Interim DCSD superintendent released from hospital ‘in good spirits’