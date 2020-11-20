Advertisement

Man arrested in Knox County on possession, weapons charges

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the arrest of...
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Department on Thursday announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaylon Walden.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaylon Walden.

Officials say Walden, who is from Peoria, was arrested following a traffic stop on I74 westbound due to going 87 mph in a 70 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, officials say deputies found a modified 12 gauge shotgun, 29 medical-use only THC pens and eigh bags of cannabis with approximately 400 grams of cannabis.

Walden is being charged with armed violence, driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds, unlawful possession/consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, speeding and improper lane usage.

He is being held at the Knox County Jail and awaiting bond to be set.

