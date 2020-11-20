Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday, more than four months after a child in his care suffered serious injuries.

Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Online jail records show he posted $10,000 through a bail bond company and was released about 90 minutes later.

Perkins will appear on the charge Nov. 23, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On July 12, The Davenport Police Department launched an investigation into an unresponsive 2-year-old at a local hospital.

The child was diagnosed with a perforated bowel, and an abdomen x-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.

The child was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of the injuries and was not discharged until Aug. 4.

Perkins admitted that he and the child’s mother were the only caretakers for the child since March. He said he did not know how the injuries occurred.

During the investigation, police learned the child suffered from a perforated bowel. Due to the severity of the injury, a 30-centimeter section of the bowel was removed.

This type of injury is caused by high energy bursting forces of direct blows to the abdomen.

The child also had new rib fractures and partially healed rib fractures. The child had two rib fractures that were completely healed on the left side.

“Due to the three different healing stages of rib fractures on the child, there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child causing multiple serious injuries within the time span of four to six weeks,” police said in the affidavit. “It wasn’t until the victim was unresponsive that a family member was consulted for advice, which led to calling 911.”

