Medic EMS sees four times as many COVID-19 transports in November than October

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While many of us have been working from home, others have no option but to keep going out, and save lives during the pandemic.

Medic EMS Community Relations Manager Jeremy Pessman says there have been four times as many COVID-19 transports this month than last. “For us, several months ago we might’ve had 200 patients that were positive. Now we’re seeing 200-300 in Scott County that are positive a day. The numbers are increasing drastically,” says Pessman. In October, they were averaging 5 COVID-19 transports per day. In November, they’re already averaging over 20 per day.

First responders are not only going to more calls, but it takes longer to get to them too. Pessman explains they spend additional time before going to a call to put on a face shield and gown in addition to their face mask. Once they’ve finished treating their patient, employees take off their PPE and decontaminate the ambulance before their next call.

Pessman says he and his team are used to taking extra precautions when on the job. With the holiday season approaching, Pessman hopes you stay home, or else he believes we’ll keep seeing cases rise. “We’re really starting to see patients needing to be put on ventilators and ICU beds,” says Pessman. He goes on to say when we saw regulations lift, and schools and businesses open again, COVID-19 cases increased dramatically.

While it’s been a difficult year, Pessman says he’s proud of first responders for stepping up: “I want to thank our crews. Honestly, our crews work tirelessly and have since this started. They’ve been working hard to take care of our community the best they can...that’s why we’re in this business. We’re out to take care of patients regardless of the risks.”

Pessman says if you call for an ambulance and are able, to put a face mask on prior to their arrival. Pessman and local health officials continue to urge you to stay home and take precautions this holiday season.

