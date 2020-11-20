MLK Center provides curbside pickup, meal delivery for its annual Thanksgiving dinner

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its 31st annual Thanksgiving dinner, but with some changes this year.

Due to COVID-19, the community center in Rock Island is providing curbside pickup and meal delivery.

The center will hand out meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

