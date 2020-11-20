Niabi Zoo receives grant from Scott County Regional Authority

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo recently received a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.

The grant, $25,000, will be used to offset some veterinary expenses at the zoo according to officials.

“The Niabi Zoo is home to over 800 animals ranging across almost every taxonomic group of animals from insects to large mammals,” officials said in a release. “The cost of providing world class veterinary care for everything from routine physical exams to advanced surgical procedures is significant to say the least. With our earned revenues drastically curtailed due to the COVID pandemic, we are grateful to have had the assistance of such a generous and important community organization.”

Officials add the the with the support of the grant, the zoo has been able to continue uninterrupted high level of medical care for all of the animals there.

