Advertisement

Niabi Zoo receives grant from Scott County Regional Authority

The Niabi Zoo recently received a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.
The Niabi Zoo recently received a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo recently received a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.

The grant, $25,000, will be used to offset some veterinary expenses at the zoo according to officials.

“The Niabi Zoo is home to over 800 animals ranging across almost every taxonomic group of animals from insects to large mammals,” officials said in a release. “The cost of providing world class veterinary care for everything from routine physical exams to advanced surgical procedures is significant to say the least. With our earned revenues drastically curtailed due to the COVID pandemic, we are grateful to have had the assistance of such a generous and important community organization.”

Officials add the the with the support of the grant, the zoo has been able to continue uninterrupted high level of medical care for all of the animals there.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
Daniel Lopez
Moline police: Man faces charges after 2-year-old severely injured
The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park called "Jersey Farms Park."
City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a new proclamation modifying some public health...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey. (MGN/CDC Photo)
Farm Bureau survey shows cost of turkey lowest in 10 years
Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges
Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
(MGN)
Iowa State Board of Education limits use of seclusion rooms for students
K9 Apollo was the first dog in the state of Illinois to detect a kilo of carfentanyl-laced...
Illinois State Police announce the passing of retired K9 Apollo