North Scott football team wins 3A State Championship 30-6 over Harlan

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott football team made history Thursday night. The program won its’ first ever State Championship defeating Harlan 30-6 in the 3A Championship game. The North Scott defense had a 3A championship game record seven interceptions. Four of the inteceptions were by Junior Connor Corson tying a State Championship game record. The Lancers finished the season 9-1. Harlan finished the season 11-1. Watch all of the highlights and reaction from the UNI Dome in the video player.

