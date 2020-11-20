North Scott football team wins 3A State Championship 30-6 over Harlan

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott football team made history Thursday night. The program won its’ first ever State Championship defeating Harlan 30-6 in the 3A Championship game. The North Scott defense had a 3A championship game record seven interceptions. Four of the inteceptions were by Junior Connor Corson tying a State Championship game record. The Lancers finished the season 9-1. Harlan finished the season 11-1. Watch all of the highlights and reaction from the UNI Dome in the video player.

