Advertisement

Officials announce city building closures in Illinois due to Tier 3 mitigations

(PxHere)
(PxHere)(WJHG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - City officials across the Illinois Quad Cities announced their buildings are closed to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 20 due to the state’s COVID-19 Tier 3 mitigations.

Moline and East Moline are just a few that shared posts about it reminding residents city buildings will be closed to the public for at least the next two weeks.

Residents are encouraged to call or visit their city’s website with any questions they may have.

More information about Illinois Tier 3 mitigations can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
Daniel Lopez
Moline police: Man faces charges after 2-year-old severely injured
The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park called "Jersey Farms Park."
City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a new proclamation modifying some public health...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Latest News

Police in Bettendorf are asking for the community’s help with their Senior Angel Tree. On...
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of...
Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday