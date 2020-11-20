Officials announce city building closures in Illinois due to Tier 3 mitigations

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - City officials across the Illinois Quad Cities announced their buildings are closed to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 20 due to the state’s COVID-19 Tier 3 mitigations.

Moline and East Moline are just a few that shared posts about it reminding residents city buildings will be closed to the public for at least the next two weeks.

Residents are encouraged to call or visit their city’s website with any questions they may have.

More information about Illinois Tier 3 mitigations can be found here.

