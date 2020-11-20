Rock Island County Board member shares COVID-19 recovery

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Over a month after contracting COVID-19 at a meeting, Rock Island County Board member Jeff Deppe is still feeling side effects.

He first noticed symptoms on Sept. 25.

“For the next three or four days I just felt tired like I had run a marathon.” he said. “On Sunday I started to develop a fever and a cough.”

On Sept. 28, Deppe, who has asthma, used his inhaler three times in one day. Exceeding the threshold set by his doctor, he made a visit to the hospital where he showed a high fever and a positive COVID-19 test.

“They were doing more testing and a lady walked in and says do you have a family history of heart attacks? I said no my family does not have a history of heart attacks. She goes right now your heart is bleeding into your bloodstream and we can see you’ve had a couple heart attacks,” he said.

From there, he would spend the next 14 days in the hospital as he received treatment for COVID-19, including convalescent plasma and Remdesivir from his doctors.

“I just looked over and said am I going to be okay? And his exact words were I can’t tell you that, but I’m going to use medical science. That’s what I have,” Deppe said.

Although a month and a half later, he’s still feeling side effects and taking ten different medications for his heart and lungs, he’s thankful to be alive.

Now, he is eager to give back by donating his own convalescent plasma.

“If I have the stuff in my body where I can give plasma, I’m going to do it. I really feel I need to,” Deppe said.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is asking for convalescent plasma donations. They say right now they are struggling to meet demand with the increase of hospital admissions in the region. The blood center has provided more than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in the Midwest region since April. More information on the need how to donate can be found in Thursday’s QC Coalition article .

