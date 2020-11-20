Advertisement

Rock Island PD: All four officers involved in fatal shooting to return to active duty

Following a review from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, four officers will be...
Following a review from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, four officers will be returning to active-duty work.(wagm)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Following a review from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, four officers will be returning to active-duty work.

The officers, Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May, were involved in a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street. Officials say this began on October 16 involving an armed suspect, Akbar Eaddy.

The Chief of Police immediately requested the activation of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force to conduct an extern investigation into the use of deadly force. They were then turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office.

It has subsequently been determined that each Officer’s actions were justifiable under state law.

A separate internal investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards regarding adherence to Departmental policies with respect to the use of deadly force.

That investigation determined each officer acted in accordance with departmental policies.

All four Officers were placed on restrictive duty status during the investigatory process.

The Officers will subsequently be returning to active duty status.

