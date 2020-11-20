Some restaurants in the Quad Cities offering Thanksgiving specials

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - COVID-19 has changed a lot of holidays over the year and Thanksgiving is no different. But that doesn’t mean your Thanksgiving meal has to be any less festive.

Here at TV6 we’ve done some digging for you and found ways for you to get all your holiday meal fixings plus support local businesses.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving Specials for pick up. Know of one we may be missing? Let us know at News@KWQC.com.

Double D Diner- Thanksgiving Meals Last Day to place an order is Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 (563) 424-0038

Johnnies Meat Market Last Day to place an order is Saturday the November 21, 2020 (563) 322-0695

CC&B Mobile- Food Truck Turkeys Hams and Ribs 563-499-0123

Riverfront Grille Thanksgiving meals plus a desert for $16.99 Dine-Out on their Restaurant Patio on the day of. Pick up is available as well. 309-788-5653

Machine Shed Family of 4 Meals for $69.99-Pick up only 563-391-2427



Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.