Two additional deaths; 140+ new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two additional deaths and 145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported out of Rock Island County on Friday.

Health officials with the county health department said the two new deaths were a man in his 60′s who died in a long-term care facility and a woman in her 70′s who died at home. The number of deaths due to the virus in the county is now at 125.

The total of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began is now at 7,394.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer, Rock Island County Health Department.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

4 women in their 70s

22 women in their 60s

14 women in their 50s

12 women in their 40s

16 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

6 men in their 70s

9 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

13 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

4 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:

· Stay home: Leave for only essential items and services

· Mask up: Wear a face covering every day and every time you leave your home

· Wash up: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

· Back up: Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else at all times

