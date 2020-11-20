Two Iowa turkeys will travel to White House for Thanksgiving presidential pardon

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Iowa turkeys will travel to the White House for the Thanksgiving presidential pardon.

President Donald Trump is set to pardon the birds, which were born on the Kardel Family Farm in Walcott, Iowa.

The two birds will arrive in Washington D.C. by train, according to the National Turkey Federation.

Their names are Corn and Cob. The turkeys were given those names by the kids at Walcott Elementary School.

The ceremony is on Tuesday. The turkeys will then get to come back and retire at Iowa State University.

