Bettendorf dance studio stays open following Gov.’s clarification

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - When Expressions of the QC Dance Academy Owner Melissa Poulsen heard that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds wasn’t holding her press briefing at her normal time Monday, she grew concerned of another potential shutdown for her studio.

Then the news broke.

“When she (Gov. Reynolds) announced dance studios as one of the youth activities that was to be suspended I immediately went into survival mode,” Poulsen said.

Apart of the mode was showing Governor Reynolds that studios were not causing a rise in numbers.

“Collectively, we have 8500 students and staff members, and out of those 8500,” Poulsen said. “We have only had 20 cases across the whole state of Iowa, none of those cases were from our studio.”

On Wednesday, Poulsen and others learned from the Governor that the mitigations would only impact events like showcases and recitals, not the day-to-day lessons studios offer.

One of the biggest impacts a closure could’ve had would have been on students’ wellbeing.

“It breaks my heart into a million pieces to look at them and have to continually tell them (the students) ‘this is cancelled, this is cancelled,’” Poulsen said.

Poulsen also said reopening the studio last June made a lifelong impact on her.

“Even though everything was a little bit different, just the joy and to see their smiles and hear them laugh again and be with their dance friends and be with the teachers that love them so much,” she said. “That is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

