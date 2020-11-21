Advertisement

Cool November Temperatures This Weekend

Rain chances Possible Sunday?
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A front stalled out over the northern counties will provide us with lingering clouds and cooler conditions for your Saturday. Look for highs in the middle to upper 40′s. Rain lifts out of the south this evening, possibly changing to a rain/snow mix overnight. That wintry mix will continue into the early morning hours before changing back to rain and exiting the region by early afternoon. Expect some active weather during Thanksgiving week, with more rain likely Monday night into Tuesday. It should be sunny and cool for Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the lower 50′s.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and cool temperatures. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance for rain or a rain/snow mix. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a wintry mix, then light rain (mainly morning). High: 46°. Wind: W 5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of...
Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County
(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
Pritzker addresses state on latest COVID-19 update
Illinois Gov. Pritzker addresses state, family shares personal experience with COVID-19
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40's to near 50°.
Your First Alert Forecast
Cool Temperatures This Weekend
Cool November Temperatures This Weekend
Cool Temperatures This Weekend
Your First Alert Forecast
Dry on turkey day
Back to November-like temperatures this weekend