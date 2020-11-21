Cool November temperatures this weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With high pressure setting to our north, it has only allowed temperatures to reach into the 40s this afternoon. The heavy cloud cover did not help warm temperatures either, and the cloud cover is here to stay for most of the weekend! A cold front has stalled to our south, bringing rain chances to our southern counties tonight. This rain chance will bring light amounts near a tenth of an inch, but heavier rain is expected by early Thanksgiving week. Starting Monday night and continuing through much of Tuesday rain will move in through the area. Late Monday into early Tuesday, it will be cold enough to the north to see the potential for a wintry mix. The heaviest rainfall amounts could reach an inch to an inch and a half. Temperatures will not vary much this week, starting off in the 20s and 30s and ending in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, some clearing later in the day. High: 48°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooler. Low: 27°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

