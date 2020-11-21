Advertisement

Cool November temperatures this weekend

Rain Chances Possible Tonight
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With high pressure setting to our north, it has only allowed temperatures to reach into the 40s this afternoon. The heavy cloud cover did not help warm temperatures either, and the cloud cover is here to stay for most of the weekend! A cold front has stalled to our south, bringing rain chances to our southern counties tonight. This rain chance will bring light amounts near a tenth of an inch, but heavier rain is expected by early Thanksgiving week. Starting Monday night and continuing through much of Tuesday rain will move in through the area. Late Monday into early Tuesday, it will be cold enough to the north to see the potential for a wintry mix. The heaviest rainfall amounts could reach an inch to an inch and a half. Temperatures will not vary much this week, starting off in the 20s and 30s and ending in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, some clearing later in the day. High: 48°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooler. Low: 27°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County
Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of...
Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Pritzker addresses state on latest COVID-19 update
Illinois Gov. Pritzker addresses state; family shares personal experience with COVID-19
(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40's to near 50°.
Cool November Temperatures This Weekend
Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40's to near 50°.
Your First Alert Forecast
Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40's to near 50°.
Your First Alert Forecast
Cool Temperatures This Weekend
Cool November Temperatures This Weekend