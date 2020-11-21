Cool November Temperatures This Weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A front stalled out over the northern counties will provide us with lingering clouds and cooler conditions for your Saturday. Look for highs in the middle to upper 40′s. Rain lifts out of the south this evening, possible changing to a rain/snow mix overnight. That wintry mix will continue into the early morning hours before changing back to rain and exiting the region by lunchtime. Expect some active weather during Thanksgiving week, with more rain likely Monday night into Tuesday. It should be sunny and cool for Thanksgiving Day.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and cool temperatures. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance for rain or a rain/snow mix. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a wintry mix, then light rain (mainly morning). High: 46°. Wind: W 5 mph.

