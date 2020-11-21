Free drive-thru food giveaway for QC Veterans Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center will distribute free turkeys and food baskets to veterans Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center is located at 2720 W. Locust Street in Davenport.

In addition to Sunday’s Thanksgiving giveaway, the center will be celebrating its four-year anniversary.

You must be registered with the Outreach Center and have your card with you to receive a basket. If you don’t have one, you can call to register at 563-529-4782. You will not be able to register the day of the event.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.