Free drive-thru food giveaway for QC Veterans Sunday
The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center will distribute free turkeys and food baskets to veterans Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The center is located at 2720 W. Locust Street in Davenport.
In addition to Sunday’s Thanksgiving giveaway, the center will be celebrating its four-year anniversary.
You must be registered with the Outreach Center and have your card with you to receive a basket. If you don’t have one, you can call to register at 563-529-4782. You will not be able to register the day of the event.
