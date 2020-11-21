Advertisement

Free drive-thru food giveaway for QC Veterans Sunday

The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Quad City Veterans Outreach and Farm to Table Program are hosting the Food Giveaway through Riverbend Foodbank at 11 A.M.
The Quad City Veterans Outreach and Farm to Table Program are hosting the Food Giveaway through Riverbend Foodbank at 11 A.M.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center will distribute free turkeys and food baskets to veterans Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center is located at 2720 W. Locust Street in Davenport.

In addition to Sunday’s Thanksgiving giveaway, the center will be celebrating its four-year anniversary.

You must be registered with the Outreach Center and have your card with you to receive a basket. If you don’t have one, you can call to register at 563-529-4782. You will not be able to register the day of the event.

For more information visit their website.

