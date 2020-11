Illinois officials report nearly 12,000 COVID-19 cases, 127 deaths Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 11,891 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 127 additional deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 646,286 cases and 11,430 deaths in 102. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 120,284 specimens for a total of more than 9.7 million, IDPH said in a media release.

As of Friday night, 6,175 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,173 patients were in the intensive care unit and 595 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to the release.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 14 – Nov. 20 is 11.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 14 – Nov. 20 is 13.2%, according to the release.

The new deaths include:

Adams County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Carroll County: 1 male 90s

Cass County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Effingham County: 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 80s

Fulton County: 1 female 50s

JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s

Johnson County: 1 male 40s

Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 40s

Kendall County: 1 male 60s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Logan County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Mason County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

Saline County: 2 males 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Shelby County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Warren County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

