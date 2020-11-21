Advertisement

Iowa officials report 3,627 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths over 24 hours

Officials reported a positivity rate of 17.9%
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,627 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 206,660 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.9% and 2,159 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,153,810 Iowans have been tested and 115,732 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,416 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 200 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 273 were in the intensive care unit and 137 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County
Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of...
Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Pritzker addresses state on latest COVID-19 update
Illinois Gov. Pritzker addresses state; family shares personal experience with COVID-19
(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40's to near 50°.
Your First Alert Forecast
Officials with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday their decision...
Decision reached following fatal officer-involved shooting in Rock Island
The Quad City Veterans Outreach and Farm to Table Program are hosting the Food Giveaway through...
Free drive-thru food giveaway for QC Veterans Sunday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County