Iowa officials report 3,627 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,627 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 206,660 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.9% and 2,159 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,153,810 Iowans have been tested and 115,732 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,416 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 200 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 273 were in the intensive care unit and 137 were on ventilators.

