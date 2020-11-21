Advertisement

Police: Muscatine man died after being hit by a car Saturday morning

No charges have been filed at this time, police say
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man died after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

Police were contacted around 6:17 a.m. by a driver who believed they hit someone along the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue, US Hwy 61 South.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 33-year-old Cody Robert Terpenning of Muscatine, police said in a media release.

The driver was not injured. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the driver struck Terpenning, a pedestrian, with a 2007 Mercury Mariner as the driver transitioned from the center lane to the outside lane.

Terpenning may have been on the roadway when he was struck, according to the release.

The Iowa State Patrol was contacted for assistance and sent a traffic accident investigative team.

No charges have been filed at this time and the accident remains under investigation. TV6 is not naming the driver because they have not been charged.

The southbound lanes of US Hwy 61 were closed for several hours Saturday morning for the investigation.

