North Scott opens up season with a win at home

Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lady Lancers are coming off a 26-0 state championship season and are looking to produce similar success after graduating an All State player and 8 other seniors.

This year North Scott welcome a number of transfers with a young team that has game time experience. In their 2020 season opener against Dubuque Hempstead, the Lancers came out on top with a 9 point win to tip off the season.

