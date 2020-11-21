Road to the Dome - A look back at the North Scott Lancers championship season

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2020 season for the North Scott Lancers will be one that will be remembered for a long time. The Lancers began the season with high hopes, even though many key players from the previous season had to be replaced. North Scott began the season by beating Muscatine and Central DeWitt and losing to Pleasant Valley before the season hit an unexpected roadblock. COVID in the North Scott school district in August forced the team to miss two games before returning to the field in October against Marion. The Lancers would finish the season running the table on the way to a state championship, including defeating 8th ranked West Deleware, 5th ranked Assumption, and 1st ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier before topping 2nd ranked Harlan in a record breaking state championship game. North Scott picked off a state record 7 passes against one of the best aerial teams in the state, including a state record 4 from junior Connor Corson. The Lancers capture the crown with a 30-6 win on the campus of Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.