Advertisement

Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19

By WTVC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - A Tennessee new mom says she learned how dangerous the coronavirus can be the hard way, from her hospital bed.

Now she’s sharing her experience with others and hopes they take the warning serious.

“And I took COVID very lightly before. I didn’t care about wearing a mask. I thought that was stupid. Well, it’s not, because this COVID is real,” Emily Brown said.

Brown went to hospital when she was 31-weeks pregnant because her COVID-19 symptoms had gotten so severe she couldn’t breathe. She was put on a ventilator for 20 days and then given a tracheotomy to help her speak.

Her second day on the ventilator brought them all a surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it at first, I had a baby!” Brown said.

Tucker Brown spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit where doctors used a feeding tube to help him eat.

His family is relieved that there was no COVID-19 diagnosis for Tucker.

The NICU’S medical director says luckily that’s often the case when a pregnant mom gives birth with the virus.

“If the child is negative then that actually, you know, is fantastic, and is usually what we see,” Doctor Anuj Sinha said.

As for Brown’s family, they sat at home and prayed she and Tucker would be OK. Doctors told them she wouldn’t make it.

“Once you go on the ventilator you never come off, of course that was fear,” Brown said.

Now, they are calling her survival and Tucker’s appearance a miracle.

“Wear a mask. I don’t like it either. It’s not enjoyable to have thing on your face. But it’s far better being in a hospital on a ventilator with your family wondering if you are going to make it or not,” Brown said.

Copyright 2020 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael Perkins, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:13 p.m. on one count of...
Man facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County
(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
Pritzker addresses state on latest COVID-19 update
Illinois Gov. Pritzker addresses state, family shares personal experience with COVID-19
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save his dog
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Illinois officials report 13,000+ coronavirus cases, 126 more deaths Friday
Iowa officials reported 4,359 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths between 10:30...
Iowa surpasses 200k coronavirus cases since pandemic began