Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County

Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott County.
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott County.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott County.

Officials say on Friday, Nov. 20 just after 5 p.m., a 911 call was placed for an accident near 16924 70th Ave. in Scott County.

This area is a paved two-lane blacktop located between Blue Grass and Walcott.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene. Once at the scene, officials found that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by a 35-year-old from Davenport, was traveling northbound on 70th Avenue. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 22-year-old from Blue Grass, was traveling southbound.

Officials say it was determined that the driver of the F-150 crossed the centerline, hitting the jeep head on.

The jeep came to a rest on its side in the west ditch, the F-150 came to a rest in the northbound lane facing south.

Officials say both drivers, who are not being identified at this time, needed to be extracted from their vehicles.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to the hospital and the driver of the jeep was airlifted by MedForce to Iowa City.

Both drivers remain in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Reserves, Scott County VIPS, Walcott Police Department, Medic EMS, Blue Grass Fire Department, Walcott Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and MedForce, all assisted in the accident.

