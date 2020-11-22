Cooler night ahead

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Skies will begin to clear through the evening. With clearer skies continuing into the overnight hours, temperatures will be cooler. Monday morning starts everyone off in the 20s, and most will just pass the 40 degree mark by the afternoon. The next weathermaker will enter Monday night. Into Tuesday morning this will bring rain showers to the south and snow showers in the northern counties. Snowfall amounts in the north by Tuesday morning could reach 1-3 inches. Rainfall amounts is looking to reach an inch to an inch and a half where rain is heaviest. Early Wednesday morning a few lingering showers are possible, but most of the day Wednesday will be spent dry. Thanksgiving will hold high temperatures near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 28°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 43°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 34°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

