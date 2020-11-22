Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Police said the accident happened on I-80 near mile marker 37 close to the Annawan exit.
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KWQC) -A fatal multi-vehicle accident near the Bureau County line left two dead early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police said a driver went across the median and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
The drivers of each of those vehicles have been pronounced dead. A third driver was involved but did not suffer any injuries.
