Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 210,016 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.1% and 2,192 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,162,495 Iowans have been tested and 116,305 have recovered.
