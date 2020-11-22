Advertisement

Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa officials reported 3,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths in a 24-hour period.
(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 210,016 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.1% and 2,192 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,162,495 Iowans have been tested and 116,305 have recovered.

Click here for daily county breakdowns in both Iowa and Illinois and local COVID-19 updates.

