Advertisement

Lingering Clouds For Your Sunday

Rain & Snow Likely By Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our light rain from last night should wrap up in fairly short order, leaving us with scattered clouds for your Sunday. Look for highs reaching the middle 40′s to near 50 degrees. Gradual clearing will take place tonight into Monday. We’ll see cool sunshine, as readings reach the 40′s again. Our next weather maker arrives late Monday night, with light rain and/or snow continuing into Tuesday. Some light accumulations may be possible in some of our northern counties, before a changeover to all rain takes place during the day. Rain chances continue Wednesday, but expect sunshine to return by Thanksgiving Day, with temperatures in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

TODAY: Light rain ending, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. High: 48°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 27°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 45°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police: Muscatine man died after being hit by a car Saturday morning
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Two in critical condition following crash in Scott County
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
Bettendorf dance studio stays open following Gov.’s clarification
Bettendorf dance studio stays open following Gov.’s clarification
Pritzker addresses state on latest COVID-19 update
Illinois Gov. Pritzker addresses state; family shares personal experience with COVID-19

Latest News

Scattered clouds and cool temperatures today with highs in the 40's to near 50 degrees.
Your First Alert Forecast
Overnight Shower
Cool November temperatures this weekend
Overnight Shower
Saturday night showers, cloudy morning
Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40's to near 50°.
Cool November temperatures this weekend