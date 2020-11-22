Lingering Clouds For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our light rain from last night should wrap up in fairly short order, leaving us with scattered clouds for your Sunday. Look for highs reaching the middle 40′s to near 50 degrees. Gradual clearing will take place tonight into Monday. We’ll see cool sunshine, as readings reach the 40′s again. Our next weather maker arrives late Monday night, with light rain and/or snow continuing into Tuesday. Some light accumulations may be possible in some of our northern counties, before a changeover to all rain takes place during the day. Rain chances continue Wednesday, but expect sunshine to return by Thanksgiving Day, with temperatures in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

TODAY: Light rain ending, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. High: 48°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 27°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 45°.

