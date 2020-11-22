Advertisement

Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday

Child inside the vehicle was not injured, police say
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday.

Just after 5 p.m., Saturday, Rock Island officers were on patrol at the Century Woods Apartments when they heard multiple gunshots in the 1300 block of 5th Street.

Officers learned a 23-year-old Rock Island woman was driving her vehicle on 5th Street when an unknown person standing in the complex shot at her vehicle, striking it numerous times, police said in a media release.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face. Her one-year-old child, who was inside the vehicle, was not injured, police said in the release.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital out of the area. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2715 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

