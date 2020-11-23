Advertisement

20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.(Mercer County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in search of a missing 20-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Taegan Renee Randolph, of Matherville, has not shown up for work or school. Deputies say she was last seen dropping off her sister at school in the morning on Friday, Nov. 20.

Deputies say Randolph’s phone is also going directly to voicemail.

The sheriff’s office describes Randolph to be a White female, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has black hair that has been dyed blonde and she has green eyes.

Deputies shared a photo of her vehicle in a Facebook post and described it to be a 2012 Wild Orchid Purple Kia Optima with four doors. The plate number reads BR77322.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 582-5194.

**Please share**

Posted by Crime Stoppers of Mercer County Illinois on Monday, November 23, 2020

