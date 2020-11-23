200 Quad City families receiving meal kits for Thanksgiving

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hy-Vee and Riverbend Food Bank teamed up to provide meal kits to about 200 Quad City families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The meal kits include cans of corn, green beans, stuffing mix, potatoes, fresh rolls and a voucher for a turkey. Families can also pick up pumpkin pies at the store.

Each meal kit has enough food to feed a family of four.

