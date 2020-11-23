DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from 6 PM this evening until Noon Tuesday for the northern two thirds of the TV6 Viewing area. Our next big weather maker arrives late tonight, bringing moderate to heavy rain and some accumulating snow into the region. Snow will be mainly concentrated in our northern counties, with the best chance for accumulations of 1″ to 3″ north of I-80. There could be a bit of slushy snow or a wintry mix around the metro, before rain continues along and south of I-80. Either way, it could be a slippery morning commute for most locations, prompting the issuance of a First Alert Day. A changeover to all rain will take place during the day Tuesday, and will continue off and on, overnight into Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

