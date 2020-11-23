Advertisement

Accumulating snow likely tonight

Tuesday morning commute could feature slick roads.
Slick Tuesday AM
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Active weather arrives in the QCA over the next 24 hours.  Today is the transition day with highs in the 40s and increasing clouds.  After midnight look for snow to break out over the area before changing over to rain around sunrise.  This will lead to a slushy inch along I-80 and as much as 2″-3″ along and north of highway 30. 

Heaviest snow will be along and north of highway 30
Since the change over to rain will occur early in the day I have held off on a First Alert Day for the time being, but this could impact the Tuesday morning commute.  Once snow changes over to all rain, we will see rain on and off all Tuesday into Wednesday morning before things settle down.

