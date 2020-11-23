Active Weather with Rain & Snow Tonight and Tuesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, because our next big weather maker arrives late tonight, bringing rain and snow into the region. Snow will be mainly concentrated in our northern counties, with the best chance for accumulations of 1″ to 3″ north of I-80. There could be a bit of a wintry mix around the metro, before rain continues along and south of I-80. Either way, it could be a slippery morning commute, and that could prompt a First Alert Day, so stay tuned. A changeover to all rain takes place Tuesday, and continues off and on, overnight into Wednesday. Look for cool sunshine Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the 40′s to near 50.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness. High: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a chance for light snow north and a wintry mix to light rain south overnight. Low: 34°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool with light snow changing to light rain likely. High: 47°.

