Cool Monday, rainy Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The work week will start dry, but the next weather maker will enter Monday night.

With clearer skies ahead overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s Monday morning.

Most of the area will start Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s. (KWQC)

Clouds will be on the increase later into Monday and near midnight rain will enter the viewing area from the west.

Early Tuesday temperatures will become cold enough to see snow showers, with heavier snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches. By later on Tuesday morning temperatures will warm to see a transition to rain, and that will continue through much of the day.

Later Tuesday morning temperatures will be warm enough to switch from snow showers to rain showers. (kwqc)

Lingering showers will be present through early Wednesday. By the time the rain is done, areas could see over an inch to near two inches where the heaviest rain falls.

Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the 50s!

