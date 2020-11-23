Advertisement

Former Mercer County teacher enters Alford plea in sex abuse case

Artcher sentenced to probation, 180 days in jail
Mark R. Artcher, 61, of Aledo, entered an Alford plea Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court to one count of attempted criminal sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Mercer County teacher accused of sexually abusing three children younger than 13 has entered an Alford plea in the case.

On Monday, Mark R. Artcher, 61, of Aledo, entered the plea to one count of attempted criminal sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor, in Mercer County Circuit Court. He initially faced one count of predatory criminal sexual abuse, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but agrees that prosecutors could likely prove the charge at trial.

Online court records show he was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 180 days in jail, of which he will serve 90 days. He will receive credit for one day already served.

He must turn himself in to serve the sentence on Jan. 3, online court records show.

Artcher also must register as a sex offender for 10 years, obtain a sex offender management board evaluation within 90 days, and complete any recommended treatment within 18 months.

Online court records show he is prohibited from using social media and cannot have any contact with non-family minors unless supervised.

Artcher was arrested in April 2019 and placed on leave from the district.

Scott Petrie, superintendent of the Mercer County School District, said Artcher resigned effective Nov. 16.

