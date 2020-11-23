Advertisement

Hy-Vee brings back reserved in-store shopping hour

(KCRG)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it is bringing back its reserved in-store shopping hour starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The grocery store company says this hour is reserved for customers who are at higher risk for illness amid COVID-19.

Customers 60-years-old or older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at any Hy-Vee store.

Hy-Vee asks all other customers to respect this hour and limit shopping to 8 a.m. or later on these days.

Starting tomorrow, we will be bringing back our reserved in-store shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk for...

Posted by Hy-Vee on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
minor accumulations
Snow tonight
Local epidemiologist gives COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving holiday
Local epidemiologist gives COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving holiday
Local blood centers are asking those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, in an...
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in need of blood heading into Thanksgiving