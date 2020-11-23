Hy-Vee brings back reserved in-store shopping hour

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it is bringing back its reserved in-store shopping hour starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The grocery store company says this hour is reserved for customers who are at higher risk for illness amid COVID-19.

Customers 60-years-old or older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at any Hy-Vee store.

Hy-Vee asks all other customers to respect this hour and limit shopping to 8 a.m. or later on these days.

