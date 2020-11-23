Illinois Dept. of Public Health guidance on worship

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -

As we head into the holiday season, the Illinois Dept. of Public health is offering a guide on how to safely worship during the pandemic.

The current recommendation from the state is to continue to worship remotely. Even with social distancing, multiple different households convening in a congregational setting to worship carries a higher risk for widespread transmission of the virus, and may result in increased rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially among more vulnerable populations. The high risk associated with activities like singing, and group recitation can negate the risk-reducing behaviors, such as 6 feet of physical distancing.

And while the state is not encouraging places of worship to resume in-person activity, it is offering advice for those organizations who choose to do so.

The Safest Options: Remote or and drive-in services. Remote services can be streamed online, broadcast by radio, and/or conducted by telephone or dial-in. Remote services are the only way to guarantee places of worship will not become sources of new infection. Drive-in services involve congregants driving to a common location and worshiping together from their vehicle, while listening to either a remote service or one broadcast through speakers. If done correctly, these types of services pose a low risk of infection. Some best practices include: Congregants always remain in their vehicles. Maintain distance between cars so that there is more than 6 feet between any group. Regularly sanitize restrooms and have sufficient soap and hand sanitizer.

For additional guidance on in-person worship go to: CDC Interim Guidance for Communities of Faith: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/faith-based.html

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.