Illinois officials report 8,300+ new coronavirus cases, 47 more deaths Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 47 additional deaths.
According to the health department’s website, a total of 664,620 COVID-19 cases and 11,552 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,562 tests for a total 9,892,981.
As of Sunday night, 6,171 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 1,206 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 is 10.9%. They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity to be 12.7% from Nov. 16 – Nov. 22.
Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Watch below:
New deaths in Illinois:
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
