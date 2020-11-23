Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,661 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,661 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. , according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 211,722 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.1% and 2,205 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,167,512 Iowans have been tested and 116,807 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,333 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 135 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 273 were in the intensive care unit and 135 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
(MGN)
Rock Falls school district officials vote to switch all students to remote learning
Hy-Vee brings back reserved in-store shopping hour
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight