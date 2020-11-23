Iowa officials report 1,661 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,661 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. , according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 211,722 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.1% and 2,205 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,167,512 Iowans have been tested and 116,807 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,333 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 135 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 273 were in the intensive care unit and 135 were on ventilators.

