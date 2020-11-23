Iowa turkeys to receive traditional presidential pardon

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While 2020 has ruffled many feathers, the annual White House Turkey Pardon will continue as scheduled.

Two birds from Walcott, Iowa, named Corn and Cob, will escape the holiday menu this year thanks to some executive intervention.

Tomorrow, President Donald Trump will pardon one of these feathered friends. The winner will be decided by a social media poll created by the White House.

Until then, these Iowa tom’s are getting a taste of royalty. They took a ‘waddle’ down the red carpet, posed for some paparazzi, and according to 6th generation Walcott turkey farmer Ron Kardel, they’ll weather the evening in a luxurious suite at the Willard hotel.

“The National Turkey Federation is pampering them and they are living like Kings right now,” said Kardel.

This isn’t the first time Iowa birds have flocked to the top of the list. According to the Iowa Turkey Federation, the state ranks 7th in the country for turkey production and contributes millions to the economy each year.

“It’s especially important to me as an Iowan to represent all the turkey growers and processors from the state of Iowa,” Kardel added.

Of course, both birds will be spared. The flightless fowl will be driven back to Iowa, where they will live out the rest of their lives at Iowa State University.

You can visit the White House twitter page to cast your vote. You have until tomorrow at 11:00am.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.