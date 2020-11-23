Advertisement

Local epidemiologist gives COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving holiday

By Marci Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As families prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, health experts are asking people to eat and celebrate within their immediate households and carefully consider their decisions.

“Each decision that we make about where we go and who we are within our daily lives, we take that with us to those celebrations if we go in-person and that can really increase the risk that someone there may be infected and able to infect others,” says epidemiologist Rebecca Heick.

Heick encourages celebrating outdoors, avoiding indoor gatherings, keeping visits short, and social distancing.

The more people around your dinner table, the greater your chance of spreading COVID-19.

Heick says if we make poor decisions this Thanksgiving, we could see the effects around Christmas.

“I don’t want anyone to be in the ICU or planning a funeral around Christmas Eve because they lost someone to COVID-19. But that is what we are looking at if people forget to make smart choices around the holidays,” Heick says. “The goal needs to be that we make decisions that ensure that the next time we gather to celebrate together that there is no empty chair at the table.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Police: Muscatine man died after being hit by a car Saturday morning
Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit

Latest News

Local blood centers are asking those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, in an...
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in need of blood heading into Thanksgiving
Headlines QC 11-22
Monday morning cool
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Local epidemiologist gives COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving holiday
Local epidemiologist gives COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving holiday