Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.

The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.

The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.

Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
“Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis’ vision of a more economically and environmentally just...
Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
A woman who works as a housekeeper was on her way to work and was lucky to survive the attack.
Woman who was pushed onto NY subway can't remember attack