Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in need of blood heading into Thanksgiving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blood banks across the country have seen lower donation numbers this year, and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is no different.

“In fact we’ve tracked the number of donations that we have lost just in cancelled blood drives since the beginning of the pandemic in our region,” said MVRBC’s Kirby Winn. “So going back to March to today that number is now more than 35,000 individual donations.”

Winn said that entering the holiday season, donations are usually lower, but the center is in need as they head into Thanksgiving.

“With the week of Thanksgiving, we’re actually about a thousand donations under where we have been,” Winn said.

According to the center’s website, the center only has two to three days worth of type O red blood cells as well as a need for type AB plasma.

While the center is not allowing walk in donations, the process to donate is quick and simple.

“It was really simple, just kind of came in here and made my appointment time probably 15 minutes before I came in, just already ready to go,” said donor Logan Ehrecke.

Winn also reminded people even though both Illinois and Iowa are facing new mitigations, donating is an always needed essential service.

“Please remember that blood donation also is essential and it’s an essential service that our organization provides on the strength of donors stepping forward,” he said.

