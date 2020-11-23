Advertisement

New details on Mr. Thanksgiving’s drive-thru meal

Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

The annual tradition of a free, community Thanksgiving meal has changed this year because of the coronavirus. Individual meals will be prepared by Hy-Vee as part of this year’s “Mr. Thanksgiving” community dinner at SouthPark Mall and delivered in a drive-thru. Because of the changes, there are some steps organizers would like to may the public aware of.

SouthPark Mall map
SouthPark Mall map(kwqc)

This map shows how traffic should flow for the carry-out meals on Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The yellow highlights indicate no parking areas and the red blocks indicate where vehicles should line up in single rows.  Green arrows symbolize one lane of traffic to pick up the meal. The purple line signifies where the food is being delivered.

Due to the current mitigations in effect, there is not a need for volunteers this year.

Metro Link buses will also be running to South Park Mall Thanksgiving Day for those that can’t drive.

If you wish to donate to the annual meal, you can send a check payable to “Mr. Thanksgiving” to 3704 26th Street in Moline.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Latest News

Local churches decide whether to host completely virtual services for worship as COVID-19 cases...
Illinois Dept. of Public Health guidance on worship
Mark R. Artcher, 61, of Aledo, entered an Alford plea Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court to...
Former Mercer County teacher enters Alford plea in sex abuse case
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from 6 PM this evening until Noon Tuesday for the northern...
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from 6 PM this evening until Noon Tuesday for the northern two thirds of the TV6 Viewing area
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from 6 PM this evening until Noon Tuesday for the northern...
A FIRST ALERT DAY issued from 6 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday for the northern two-thirds of the TV6 viewing area