New details on Mr. Thanksgiving’s drive-thru meal

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

The annual tradition of a free, community Thanksgiving meal has changed this year because of the coronavirus. Individual meals will be prepared by Hy-Vee as part of this year’s “Mr. Thanksgiving” community dinner at SouthPark Mall and delivered in a drive-thru. Because of the changes, there are some steps organizers would like to may the public aware of.

SouthPark Mall map (kwqc)

This map shows how traffic should flow for the carry-out meals on Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The yellow highlights indicate no parking areas and the red blocks indicate where vehicles should line up in single rows. Green arrows symbolize one lane of traffic to pick up the meal. The purple line signifies where the food is being delivered.

Due to the current mitigations in effect, there is not a need for volunteers this year.

Metro Link buses will also be running to South Park Mall Thanksgiving Day for those that can’t drive.

If you wish to donate to the annual meal, you can send a check payable to “Mr. Thanksgiving” to 3704 26th Street in Moline.

