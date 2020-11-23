Advertisement

Pleasant Valley walkway to close for construction

Sidewalks surrounding the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will close during construction of the...
Sidewalks surrounding the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will close during construction of the expansion project. (KOTA TV) (KOTA)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST
PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa (KWQC) - The public walkway at Locks and Dam 14 will be closing down starting Tuesday, December 1, and will remain closed until the followng November.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District announced it will be closing the walkway, which is located along the riverfront, until November 26, 2021, in order to complete a demolition for an existing building in the area.

A new structure and walkway will be built in its place.

During the closure there will be an alternate route to Smith’s Island, and the Locks and Dam 14 viewing area will be available for pedestrian use. Signs will be posted to inform visitors of the detour.

Public parking will also be limited during this time. For more information, contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729.

