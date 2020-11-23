Advertisement

Rain and snow on the way Tuesday

Minor accumulations north of I-80 possible
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Active weather arrives in the QCA over the next 24 hours.  Today is the transition day with highs in the 40s and increasing clouds.  After midnight look for snow to break out over the area before changing over to rain around sunrise.  This will lead to a slushy inch along I-80 and as much as 2″-3″ along and north of highway 30.  Since the change over to rain will occur early in the day I have held off on a First Alert Day for the time being, but this could impact the Tuesday morning commute.  Once snow changes over to all rain, we will see rain on and off all Tuesday into Wednesday morning before things settle down.  Quiet weather looks to be on tap the rest of Thanksgiving week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 43º.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix.  Low: 34°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow to rain.  High: 47º.

